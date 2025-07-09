Left Menu

TSA Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Security Checks

The TSA will stop requiring travelers to remove their shoes during security checks in U.S. airports, a policy in place for nearly twenty years. This change aims to reduce wait times and enhance the passenger experience. Other security measures will remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:56 IST
TSA Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Security Checks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Transportation Security Administration announced a significant policy change on Tuesday, revealing that travelers will no longer need to remove their shoes during security checks at U.S. airports. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the end of this longstanding and unpopular requirement.

The TSA's shoe removal policy has been a fixture since August 2006, implemented to bolster safety measures against explosives following Richard Reid's failed attempt in 2001 to detonate explosives concealed in his sneakers. Secretary Noem emphasized that this policy shift is expected to streamline the security process, substantially lowering passenger wait times and enhancing the overall travel experience.

While the shoe removal requirement has been scrapped, other security protocols remain unchanged, including identity verification and Secure Flight vetting. PreCheck members, children under 12, and seniors over 75 have long been exempt from the shoe removal mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025