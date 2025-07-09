Chile on Edge: Navigating the Copper Tariff Storm

In a dramatic turn of events, Chile, the world's leading copper producer, faces uncertainty following President Donald Trump's unexpected imposition of a 50% tariff on copper imports. The Andean nation's top officials are eager for clarity on which products will incur the tariffs and are hopeful for possible exemptions.

U.S. Comex copper futures soared over 12% after the announcement, stirring fears of market instability among major copper-exporting countries like Chile. With less than 7% of its refined copper heading to the U.S., Chile's focus remains on maintaining strong ties with China, a dominant force in global copper refining. Price volatility is anticipated to be short-lived as companies rush to stockpile copper in light of the tariffs, according to SONAMI President Jorge Riesco.

As the situation develops, Chile continues its dialogue with competent U.S. authorities, emphasizing the nation's vital role in the copper market amid global demand pressures. Codelco, Chile's leading copper firm, grapples with declining output, underscoring the challenges of sustaining copper production in a demanding international market.

