Trump's Tariff Tremors: How the Markets are Reacting

President Trump's shifting tariff policies, including a potential 50% duty on copper imports, influence global markets. With flexible trade negotiation deadlines and mixed reactions in Asian and European stocks, market stability faces uncertainty. The U.S. dollar shows strength amid ongoing trade talks and potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

Updated: 09-07-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:00 IST
President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff announcements continue to ripple throughout global markets. His recent threats to impose a 50% duty on copper imports have caused traders to react with caution rather than outright panic.

While Trump's firm yet flexible deadline for trade deals looms, European and Asian markets show mixed responses. European stocks hint at a slight upward trend, contrasting with Wall Street's delicate situation, as local factors influence differing performances across Asia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar exhibits strength against major currencies, highlighting the speculative nature of current market conditions. Notably, ongoing trade negotiations with Brussels remain tentative, reflecting a broader sense of economic uncertainty.

