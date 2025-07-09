Trump's Tariff Tremors: How the Markets are Reacting

President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff announcements continue to ripple throughout global markets. His recent threats to impose a 50% duty on copper imports have caused traders to react with caution rather than outright panic.

While Trump's firm yet flexible deadline for trade deals looms, European and Asian markets show mixed responses. European stocks hint at a slight upward trend, contrasting with Wall Street's delicate situation, as local factors influence differing performances across Asia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar exhibits strength against major currencies, highlighting the speculative nature of current market conditions. Notably, ongoing trade negotiations with Brussels remain tentative, reflecting a broader sense of economic uncertainty.