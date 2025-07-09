Prestige Estates Surges with Record-Breaking Sales in Q1 FY26

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has announced a remarkable fourfold surge in sales bookings, reaching Rs 12,126.4 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This significant growth is primarily credited to the overwhelming demand for its latest housing project in Ghaziabad.

Compared to the same quarter last year, where the sales bookings were Rs 3,029.5 crore, this year's figures demonstrate a 300% leap, marking the company's strongest quarterly performance on record.

One of the key factors contributing to this success is the launch of 'The Prestige City' in Indirapuram, which saw 80% of its inventory sold rapidly, reflecting the growing brand equity of Prestige in North India. The overall sales volume touched 9.55 million square feet, an increase of 234% from the previous year.

