Left Menu

Prestige Estates Surges with Record-Breaking Sales in Q1 FY26

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a fourfold increase in sales bookings to Rs 12,126.4 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by strong demand in Ghaziabad. The company sold 4,718 units, achieving a 300% growth compared to the previous year. Their NCR project, The Prestige City, was notably successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:02 IST
Prestige Estates Surges with Record-Breaking Sales in Q1 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has announced a remarkable fourfold surge in sales bookings, reaching Rs 12,126.4 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This significant growth is primarily credited to the overwhelming demand for its latest housing project in Ghaziabad.

Compared to the same quarter last year, where the sales bookings were Rs 3,029.5 crore, this year's figures demonstrate a 300% leap, marking the company's strongest quarterly performance on record.

One of the key factors contributing to this success is the launch of 'The Prestige City' in Indirapuram, which saw 80% of its inventory sold rapidly, reflecting the growing brand equity of Prestige in North India. The overall sales volume touched 9.55 million square feet, an increase of 234% from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025