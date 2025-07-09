Left Menu

Andrea's Brasserie Opens in Mumbai: A Fusion of Global Flavors

Andrea's Brasserie, a celebrated restaurant chain, debuts in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium Mall, offering a globally inspired menu crafted by Andrea Aftab Pauro. With versatile dining spaces and a menu reflecting international travels, this new location is set to enchant food lovers seeking diverse and authentic dining experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:07 IST
Andrea's Brasserie Opens Its Doors in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andrea's Brasserie, a renowned dining chain, has launched its latest outlet in Mumbai's bustling Phoenix Palladium Mall. Led by Andrea Aftab Pauro, the restaurant features a tantalizing menu that combines Asian and European culinary influences, honed from over two decades of expertise in the field.

Positioned as a prominent player in India's casual dining scene, Andrea's Brasserie promises an inviting ambiance and meticulous attention to detail. The establishment is known for its exceptional culinary offerings, crafted with global flavors and an artistic presentation. Dishes like Andrea's House Salad and New Zealand Lamb Chops highlight the brand's signature style.

Designed to cater to a range of occasions, the restaurant accommodates 92 indoor diners with an additional 20 seats in a charming outdoor area, making it ideal for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations. In keeping with its philosophy of inclusivity, the menu offers options for various dietary preferences, ensuring a warm welcome for all guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

