Left Menu

Regulatory Crackdown: Jane Street Barred from Indian Markets

Jane Street, a U.S.-based firm, has been barred from India's securities market for allegedly manipulating a key stock market index, leading to retail investor losses. SEBI accuses Jane Street of manipulating the Bank Nifty index through large trades and short positions, although Jane Street defends its actions as legal arbitrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:40 IST
Regulatory Crackdown: Jane Street Barred from Indian Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Indian securities regulator has barred U.S. firm Jane Street from participating in Indian markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accuses the firm of manipulating the Bank Nifty index, consequently causing millions of retail investors to lose money.

According to SEBI, Jane Street accumulated substantial shares in both cash and futures markets, elevating the index prices. It simultaneously shorted derivatives, through cheap 'put' options and expensive 'call' options. The second leg of the trade involved selling these shares to depress index prices, thus profiting from the options market.

Jane Street maintains its strategy was a standard arbitrage, legal under Indian law, citing gaps in derivatives and cash markets pricing. The ongoing SEBI investigation remains a critical situation for Jane Street, with an upcoming opportunity to present its case against the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025