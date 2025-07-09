Left Menu

Jindal Mobilitric: Pioneering the Electric Mobility Revolution in India

Jindal Mobilitric, a subsidiary of Jindal Worldwide, is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with its new model offering a 165 km range. With government approvals pending, the company plans a robust launch through its expanding dealership network, supported by in-house battery manufacturing and a strong production infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST
Jindal Mobilitric Unveils EV (Electric Vehicle) With An Impressive 165 Km Range. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward electric mobility, Jindal Mobilitric, a division of Jindal Worldwide Limited, has unveiled its new electric vehicle model boasting a range of 165 kilometers, one of the highest in the industry. The model is currently undergoing homologation, with government approvals expected shortly.

Once approvals are secured, Jindal Mobilitric intends to roll out its latest EV through a steadily growing dealer network, currently at 35 and expected to expand to 100 within a year. The company's production facility is fully operational and ready to commence manufacturing immediately upon approval.

A company spokesperson expressed excitement over the shift to electric vehicles, highlighting the strategic importance of this venture. With a vast manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad capable of producing 250,000 vehicles annually and an in-house battery facility, Jindal Mobilitric emphasizes safety and reliability.

Jindal Worldwide's recent financial performance further underscores its momentum, showing a 42.10% increase in net profit and a 52.41% rise in net sales. Updates on the EV will be shared via the company's website and social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

