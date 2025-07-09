Left Menu

Epic Collaboration: Kumar Vishwas, Rahman, and Zimmer Bring Ramayana to Life

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cinema, Dr. Kumar Vishwas teams up with music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer for the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Combining poetic depth with sweeping orchestration, the film promises to be a cultural milestone upon its Diwali 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:58 IST
Epic Collaboration: Kumar Vishwas, Rahman, and Zimmer Bring Ramayana to Life
A historic first: Dr. Kumar Vishwas, A.R. Rahman, and Hans Zimmer unite to bring lyrical and sonic depth to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental development for Indian storytelling, the renowned poet and author Dr. Kumar Vishwas has crafted lyrics for the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This remarkable project brings together two Academy Award-winning composers, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, promising a fusion of Indian classical music with expansive international orchestrations.

Dr. Vishwas, widely hailed as one of the most influential voices in Indian and Asian poetry over the past three decades, is no stranger to creating history. His inclusion among celebrated poets like Rabindranath Tagore highlights his impact, and his global following of over 40 million underscores his poetic influence. His involvement in Ramayana marks a significant merging of poetic heritage and cinematic aspiration.

Commenting on this collaboration, A.R. Rahman emphasized Dr. Vishwas's linguistic prowess and cultural insight, ensuring the epic's lyrical integrity in its global reinterpretation. Hans Zimmer noted the timelessness of Vishwas's lyrics, which guide the film's emotional depth. As Ramayana's release approaches, with high-profile IMAX previews drawing acclaim, the film anticipates making history as a cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025