In a monumental development for Indian storytelling, the renowned poet and author Dr. Kumar Vishwas has crafted lyrics for the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This remarkable project brings together two Academy Award-winning composers, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, promising a fusion of Indian classical music with expansive international orchestrations.

Dr. Vishwas, widely hailed as one of the most influential voices in Indian and Asian poetry over the past three decades, is no stranger to creating history. His inclusion among celebrated poets like Rabindranath Tagore highlights his impact, and his global following of over 40 million underscores his poetic influence. His involvement in Ramayana marks a significant merging of poetic heritage and cinematic aspiration.

Commenting on this collaboration, A.R. Rahman emphasized Dr. Vishwas's linguistic prowess and cultural insight, ensuring the epic's lyrical integrity in its global reinterpretation. Hans Zimmer noted the timelessness of Vishwas's lyrics, which guide the film's emotional depth. As Ramayana's release approaches, with high-profile IMAX previews drawing acclaim, the film anticipates making history as a cultural celebration.

