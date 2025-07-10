Left Menu

Investors 'Numb' to Trump's Tariff Tango as Markets Show Resilience

Global markets are showing resilience in the face of escalating tariffs from Donald Trump, with stock prices holding steady despite new levies on U.S. copper imports and Brazilian goods. Investors appear increasingly indifferent, focusing instead on potential U.S.-EU trade agreements and Trump's pattern of tariff retreats.

In recent days, there has been a marked resilience in global markets, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements targeting U.S. copper imports and goods from Brazil. Stocks have remained stable, indicating that investors may be growing desensitized to Trump's frequent trade salvos.

While Asian shares surged on the heels of Nvidia's brief valuation milestone, the upward momentum carried over to European futures, overshadowing Trump's tariff escalation. Despite initial pressure on copper prices in London and China, markets have largely absorbed the news without significant downturns.

As Trump prepares to address the EU about export rates, optimism grows for a trade agreement. Investors continue to bank on the possibility of Trump reversing his hardline stance—embodied in the phrase "TACO"—suggesting Trump's tendency to "Always Chickens Out."

