India's Quick-Commerce Boom: A Surge Beyond Expectations

In FY25, Indians placed Rs 64,000 crore worth of orders through quick-commerce platforms, more than doubling from the previous year. This sector is anticipated to expand threefold by FY28. Platforms are now emphasizing profitability through enhanced revenue strategies. Increased digital adoption and disposable incomes drive this growth.

Updated: 10-07-2025 14:48 IST
In a remarkable expansion, Indians ordered goods worth Rs 64,000 crore through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart in FY25, marking more than double the Rs 30,000 crore orders the previous fiscal year, a Careedge Ratings report revealed on Thursday.

The report projects the gross order value to surge over three times, reaching Rs 2 lakh crore by FY28. Presently, platforms obtained Rs 10,500 crore in fees during FY25, a significant rise from Rs 450 crore in FY22, with projections suggesting growth to Rs 34,500 crore by FY28.

As major players increase platform fees, a substantial boost in overall gross order value has occurred, with the take rate rising to 18 percent in FY25. The shift from hyper-growth to profitability is aided through diversification strategies like advertising and private labels, alongside technological innovations and penetration into smaller Indian cities.

