India's Quick-Commerce Boom: A Surge Beyond Expectations

In a remarkable expansion, Indians ordered goods worth Rs 64,000 crore through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart in FY25, marking more than double the Rs 30,000 crore orders the previous fiscal year, a Careedge Ratings report revealed on Thursday.

The report projects the gross order value to surge over three times, reaching Rs 2 lakh crore by FY28. Presently, platforms obtained Rs 10,500 crore in fees during FY25, a significant rise from Rs 450 crore in FY22, with projections suggesting growth to Rs 34,500 crore by FY28.

As major players increase platform fees, a substantial boost in overall gross order value has occurred, with the take rate rising to 18 percent in FY25. The shift from hyper-growth to profitability is aided through diversification strategies like advertising and private labels, alongside technological innovations and penetration into smaller Indian cities.