Sri Lanka Looks to Overcome Pressure in T20 World Cup Showdown Against England

Fielding coach R Sridhar expressed confidence in Sri Lanka's readiness to face England in the T20 World Cup, moving past their recent series defeat. He emphasized the difference between World Cup matches and bilateral series, noting the heightened pressure in Super Eight games.

Sridhar acknowledged their learning curve from the earlier series, highlighting improvements in batting scores and adapting to different playing conditions. Despite injuries to key bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, the team has formulated plans to counter England's powerful batting lineup.

Reflecting on past performances, Sridhar warned against complacency, stressing the importance of focused fielding on challenging grounds and the need for strategic adaptability in upcoming matches.