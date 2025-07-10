Left Menu

Spice Market Prices: A Glimpse into Mumbai's Copra and Pepper Rates

The Mumbai spice market showcases diverse pricing, with black pepper, ginger, and copra being listed. Prices vary by location, with black pepper ranging from 730 to 830 and copra showing significant differences across areas. Mumbai's coconut oil is priced at 55,000, indicating its market value.

Updated: 10-07-2025 15:04 IST
The bustling spice market in Mumbai has revealed intriguing pricing patterns. Black pepper is being offered at prices ranging from 730 to 830, setting a competitive scene for buyers and sellers. In the ginger category, there are options between bleached and unbleached, though specific prices are yet to be determined.

Copra prices exhibit notable variation; Alapuzha lists it at 26,500, Kozikode at 26,000, and Rajapur sees it reaching 38,000. In Mumbai itself, the edible copra rate stands at 32,000, reflecting both supply and demand dynamics in the market.

Coconut oil, a staple in the Indian culinary and commercial landscape, shows a consistent pricing benchmark at 55,000 in Mumbai. This price highlights the commodity's enduring value despite fluctuations in raw material costs and market pressures.

