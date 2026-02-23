Left Menu

Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna: Himachal's New Lifeline for Women and Children

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to roll out the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna, a Rs 207.11 crore initiative aimed at improving women and child healthcare. The scheme intends to address malnutrition and enhance nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:53 IST
Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna: Himachal's New Lifeline for Women and Children
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a pioneering healthcare initiative, the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna, to boost the health and nutrition of women and children in the state. With a significant investment of Rs 207.11 crore, this scheme is poised to target malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

Focusing on children under six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the program promises high-quality protein, essential calories, and vital micronutrients. The scheme aims to reach 2,99,488 beneficiaries, thus reducing malnutrition's social and economic impacts.

Strengthening mechanisms for early identification, monitoring, and management of risk groups like Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children, the initiative will integrate nutrition, health, and care interventions. The program will boost frontline workers' capabilities and encourage inter-departmental cooperation to ensure effective delivery across health, nutrition, water sanitation, and education services.

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

 India
2
Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

 Global
3
India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

 India
4
Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026