Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna: Himachal's New Lifeline for Women and Children
The Himachal Pradesh government is set to roll out the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna, a Rs 207.11 crore initiative aimed at improving women and child healthcare. The scheme intends to address malnutrition and enhance nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under six.
The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a pioneering healthcare initiative, the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna, to boost the health and nutrition of women and children in the state. With a significant investment of Rs 207.11 crore, this scheme is poised to target malnutrition among vulnerable groups.
Focusing on children under six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the program promises high-quality protein, essential calories, and vital micronutrients. The scheme aims to reach 2,99,488 beneficiaries, thus reducing malnutrition's social and economic impacts.
Strengthening mechanisms for early identification, monitoring, and management of risk groups like Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children, the initiative will integrate nutrition, health, and care interventions. The program will boost frontline workers' capabilities and encourage inter-departmental cooperation to ensure effective delivery across health, nutrition, water sanitation, and education services.
