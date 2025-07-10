Tragedy Strikes at Prayagraj Station: A Chaotic Chain of Events
A tragedy unfolded at Prayagraj railway station where a mentally unstable man killed a railway employee before jumping to his death in front of a train. The incident, captured on CCTV, left Constable Madhav Singh injured and is under investigation with the identity of the attacker still unknown.
A disturbing sequence of events unfolded at Prayagraj railway station, as a man described as mentally unstable attacked and killed a railway employee before taking his own life by jumping in front of a moving train.
The tragedy, which occurred on a platform, saw the attacker use an iron rod against railway employee Amit Kumar Patel. When Railway Protection Force Constable Madhav Singh intervened, he too was assaulted.
The perpetrator, surrounded by RPF personnel and passengers, leapt in front of the oncoming Purva Express, resulting in his immediate death. The incident left Patel dead and Constable Singh injured. Officials are now investigating with the attacker's identity still unknown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
