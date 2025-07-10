Tragic Mid-Air Collision Claims Lives of Two Student Pilots in Canada

In a tragic incident over Manitoba, Canada, two student pilots lost their lives when their single-engine planes collided mid-air, according to the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

The deceased pilots, identified as Sreehari Sukesh from India and Savanna May Royes from Canada, were killed while practising takeoffs and landings near Steinbach, southeast of Winnipeg.

The Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the crash, and the Consulate General of India is coordinating with the families, the flying school, and local police to provide necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)