Africa Accelerates Mineral Beneficiation as New Refineries Reshape Sector

Amid growing momentum to retain more value from its abundant natural resources, Africa is experiencing a continental shift from raw material extraction to domestic refining and processing. Countries across the region are ramping up investment in downstream mineral beneficiation, building infrastructure to process metals and minerals at home, and promoting industrialization strategies aimed at boosting revenue, job creation, and sustainable development.

This transformative trend will be center stage at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, the continent’s most prominent mining industry gathering. Held under the theme “From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth,” AMW 2025 will convene stakeholders from across Africa and around the globe to explore new investment opportunities in mineral processing, promote regional collaboration, and accelerate the shift toward value-added production.

Strategic Investments Reshape Africa's Mineral Future

African governments and private investors are taking concrete steps to reduce dependency on raw exports and build domestic value chains that enhance economic diversification. Here’s a look at some of the flagship projects and national strategies set to feature at AMW 2025.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Copper-Cobalt Refinery Breaks Ground

In June 2025, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) marked a milestone with the signing of an agreement between mining firm Buenassa and the DRC government to establish the country’s first integrated copper and cobalt refinery. The landmark project—backed by a $3.5 million grant issued in 2024—signals a shift away from exporting unprocessed cobalt and copper, two critical minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries and renewable technologies.

Set to commence operations by 2027, the refinery will produce approximately 30,000 tons of copper cathode and 5,000 tons of cobalt sulfate annually. The DRC government holds a 10% golden-share, giving it strategic influence and revenue-sharing rights. With the country producing over 70% of the world’s cobalt, this facility is poised to reposition the DRC as not just a resource supplier but a strategic processing hub.

Mali: Advancing Gold Refining Capacity to Curb Smuggling

As Africa’s second-largest gold producer, Mali is taking bold steps to strengthen domestic value chains and curb illicit gold flows. In June 2025, construction began on a state-of-the-art gold refinery in Senou, a suburb of Bamako. This joint venture between the Malian government, Russia’s Yadran Group, and a Swiss private investor is designed to process up to 200 tons of gold annually.

The refinery will support regional gold trade compliance, reduce smuggling, and increase state revenue through export of refined gold. The AMW’s Ministerial Forum will highlight Mali’s policy reforms and investor incentives aimed at fostering in-country beneficiation, including tax relief, infrastructure support, and regulatory alignment.

Angola: Nearing Completion of First National Gold Refinery

In Luanda, Angola, the government is nearing completion of its first gold refinery, part of its 2023–2027 Sectoral Development Plan. As of mid-2025, the project had reached 70% completion, with full operationalization expected by the end of 2025.

Costing $5 million, the refinery is designed to produce 50 kilograms of gold per day, supporting Angola’s strategic push to diversify its economy beyond oil, stimulate employment, and increase non-oil exports. During AMW’s “Invest in Angola” session, officials will present the country’s broader mining investment landscape and pipeline of mineral processing opportunities.

Zambia: Sable Copper Refinery Expansion Drives Industrial Output

In Zambia, a country already among the continent’s leading copper producers, Canada-based Jubilee Metals is undertaking a major upgrade of its Sable Copper Refinery. The project involves the addition of a second tank-house, aimed at increasing monthly processing capacity to 500–550 tons.

This move supports Zambia’s long-term goal of boosting annual copper production to 3.1 million tons by 2031, while shifting emphasis to value-added copper exports, such as refined cathodes and copper-based components. The refinery expansion is scheduled for completion by Q1 2026.

At AMW, this initiative will be featured in a panel titled “Elevating Africa’s Mineral Wealth: Case Studies in Local Beneficiation – Value Addition and Industrialization,” which will examine scalable models for industrial development in resource economies.

African Mining Week 2025: A Platform for Partnerships and Policy Dialogue

African Mining Week 2025 will serve as a catalyst for deeper dialogue between policymakers, mining firms, infrastructure developers, financiers, and civil society. The event will spotlight:

National beneficiation policies and fiscal incentives

Public-private partnerships in mineral processing

Regional cooperation frameworks for cross-border trade and infrastructure

Financing tools for value-chain development and energy access

Case studies on inclusive and sustainable mining practices

By bringing together stakeholders committed to responsible resource governance and industrial growth, AMW aims to accelerate Africa’s transformation from a raw material exporter to a global supplier of processed mineral products essential for the green and digital economies.

Toward a Self-Reliant and Industrialized Mineral Economy

As global demand for minerals like copper, cobalt, gold, and rare earths continues to surge—fueled by the energy transition and tech boom—Africa’s mineral-rich nations are repositioning themselves not only as suppliers, but as key players in global value chains.

Through strategic investments, regulatory reform, and regional collaboration, these countries are seeking to capture greater value from their resources and unlock new economic opportunities for their populations.

The upcoming African Mining Week 2025 is expected to be a turning point, showcasing the continent’s ambition and capacity to lead in responsible, inclusive, and industrialized mining development.