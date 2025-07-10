Diversity Drives Higher Profits: A Wake-Up Call for India Inc

In a groundbreaking study titled 'Marching Sheep Inclusion Index 2025,' HR advisory firm Marching Sheep found that companies prioritizing diversity tend to deliver 50% higher net profits compared to less diverse competitors. The study spanned 840 companies across 30 industries and underscores the financial benefits of inclusivity in corporate environments.

While women's presence on boards is mandated, their representation in key managerial roles remains disappointingly low. The research highlights that over 63% of organizations still have no women in crucial positions. This gap severely undermines true diversity efforts within corporate India.

Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of Marching Sheep, emphasized the need for not just more women in high-level roles but for genuine inclusivity, which she defines as a redistribution of power. True inclusion, according to Aron, is about access, authority, and accountability.

