Spanish Tourism Faces Slower Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Spain's tourism industry anticipates a deceleration in summer sales growth due to potential impacts from U.S. tariff negotiations. Despite forecasts of a revenue increase, reduced arrivals from key European markets like Germany and France contribute to revision of growth estimates by industry group Exceltur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's tourism sector is bracing for a period of slower growth as concerns over impending U.S. tariff negotiations threaten global consumer spending. Despite this, industry group Exceltur projects record-breaking visitor numbers, estimating a 2.7% revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025.

Although sales rose by 4.5% in the second quarter, Exceltur anticipates fewer German and French tourists visiting Spain. Nevertheless, arrivals from the United Kingdom, the U.S., Japan, and China are expected to rise, albeit at a diminished rate, according to the group's assessments.

Oscar Perelli, Vice President of Exceltur, highlighted the slowdown in American tourism due to exchange rate shifts. He noted an uptick in European intra-continental travel and Asian travelers seeking alternatives to the United States. Exceltur now predicts tourism activity will grow by 3.3% for the full year, surpassing Spain's projected economic expansion.

