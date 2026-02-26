NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth

The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) has been upgraded from a Schedule 'B' to a Schedule 'A' category of central public sector enterprise (CPSE) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This shift boosts the corporation's management and operational capabilities.

The elevation reflects positively on NSIC's role in promoting and developing the MSME sector across India, enhancing its financial and operational powers. For over seven decades, NSIC has been crucial in supporting the MSME sector, offering assistance ranging from skilling to growth capital investment.

The NSIC also partners in implementing various important programs of the central government, providing interventions that improve MSMEs' cost competitiveness, marketing support, and credit facilitation, thus serving at every stage of the MSME lifecycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)