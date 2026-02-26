NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth
The Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises elevated National Small Industries Corporation Ltd from Schedule 'B' to 'A' category, enhancing its management, operation, and financial powers. This upgrade supports MSMEs through interventions like skilling, capacity-building, and credit facilitation, aligning with central government's developmental programs.
- Country:
- India
The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) has been upgraded from a Schedule 'B' to a Schedule 'A' category of central public sector enterprise (CPSE) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This shift boosts the corporation's management and operational capabilities.
The elevation reflects positively on NSIC's role in promoting and developing the MSME sector across India, enhancing its financial and operational powers. For over seven decades, NSIC has been crucial in supporting the MSME sector, offering assistance ranging from skilling to growth capital investment.
The NSIC also partners in implementing various important programs of the central government, providing interventions that improve MSMEs' cost competitiveness, marketing support, and credit facilitation, thus serving at every stage of the MSME lifecycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ohakea 24/7 Upgrade Boosts NZ Aviation Resilience
Gadkari Launches Upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH Portal for Faster Highway NOCs
PM Modi's second visit to Israel set to upgrade strategic ties
Jayant Chaudhary Reviews AI, Green Skilling Push at CSTARI, Kolkata
R16m Upgrade Restores Kelvin Jones Wastewater Plant