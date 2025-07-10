Left Menu

Breakthrough in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Tunnel Section Completed

A 2.7 km tunnel section between Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata has been completed, marking progress in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This high-speed rail corridor aims to connect two financial hubs while enhancing transport efficiency. Advanced tunnelling methods are used, with significant safety measures in place.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has reached a significant milestone with the completion of a 2.7 km tunnel section. This segment lies between the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Shilphata in Thane, as announced by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday.

The tunnel breakthrough, marking the first in the 21 km long construction, was achieved on Wednesday, according to NHSRCL. The project signifies a major advancement for India's first high-speed rail corridor, which will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad, drastically cutting down travel time between these financial centers.

The construction utilized Tunnel Boring Machines and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, including a 7 km undersea passage beneath Thane Creek. Comprehensive safety protocols, such as installation of various monitoring instruments, ensure tunnelling operations proceed without affecting surrounding infrastructure or habitats.

