India Elevates Cybersecurity with Pioneering CERT-In & BITS Pilani Collaboration

In a groundbreaking move to bolster India's cyber defenses, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has teamed up with the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani Group. This collaboration is set to launch Professional Development Programs in Cybersecurity, targeting professionals in government, public sector, and industry.

This initiative, facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to elevate India's cybersecurity capabilities. With cyber threats increasing worldwide, CERT-In's role, as mandated by the Information Technology Act of 2000, is crucial in not only preventing incidents but also boosting cyber resilience.

The eight-week Professional Development Program will be hosted by BITS Pilani at its Hyderabad Campus, with support from technology partner Rapifuzz. It seeks to build a skilled workforce adept at tackling digital threats by offering a comprehensive curriculum under CERT-In's guidance. Successful participants will receive a certificate co-branded by CERT-In and BITS Pilani, validating their enhanced cybersecurity proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)