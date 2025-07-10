Left Menu

India Inc's Path to Global Leadership: Embracing Inclusivity and Sustainability

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges India's industry to expand globally not only in markets but in ideas and values. He emphasizes the importance of inclusivity, sustainable development, and the private sector's critical role in national growth, while stressing the need for research, innovation, and embracing a whole-of-society approach.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, called upon India Inc to broaden its global influence, focusing on ideas, standards, and inclusive growth. Addressing the CII-ITC Sustainability Awards, he highlighted the need to support MSMEs and promote diversity in leadership.

Dhankhar emphasized that India's industry must build 'Brand India' on quality, trust, innovation, and reimagined ancient wisdom. He urged private enterprises to invest in greenfield projects and act as co-architects of the nation's future, emphasizing sustainable development as a competitive advantage.

By focusing on corporate responsibility and a whole-of-society framework, Dhankhar underscored the private sector's pivotal role in national advancement. He highlighted the government's enabling role and the importance of research, innovation, and the demographic dividend in driving India's future.

