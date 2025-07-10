Markets React to Trade Policies and Earnings: Delta Stocks Soar

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a modest increase, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded declines amidst investor scrutiny of U.S. trade policy developments. Delta Air Lines notably surged 12.9% following a robust profit forecast, spurring a rise in airline stocks across the board.

Investor attention remains focused on upcoming corporate earnings reports, anticipated next week, which may provide necessary validation for ongoing market valuations. At the same time, new trade tariffs announced by President Trump have contributed to market volatility, prompting a cautious investment approach.

The Federal Reserve's recent minutes reveal expectations of potential rate cuts later this year in response to temporary market pressures. Meanwhile, WK Kellogg shares soared, driven by news of a pending acquisition by Ferrero. As markets evaluate these unfolding events, the anticipation of further details fuels a prevailing wait-and-see market sentiment.