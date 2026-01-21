Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: Trump, Tariffs, and the Greenland Conundrum

US President Donald Trump faces international backlash over proposed tariffs related to Greenland, while deflecting questions on other geopolitical issues. At a White House briefing, he discusses global topics, including NATO, the Panama Canal, and the UN. Trump's address at Davos aims to showcase his first-term achievements.

Updated: 21-01-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:10 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a rare White House briefing, President Donald Trump addressed several international issues, notably his controversial planned tariffs linked to Greenland. European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, criticized his move, with Trump planning a 10% import tax on goods from nations supporting Denmark.

Ahead of his World Economic Forum appearance in Davos, Trump sidestepped inquiries about reclaiming the Panama Canal, a previous goal during his transition. Meanwhile, he noted the importance of 'working something out' with NATO regarding Greenland, a day after incendiary remarks about the territory's acquisition.

Trump also restated opposition to the UK's military base plans in the Indian Ocean, while maintaining the UN should continue despite its perceived failings. At Davos, Trump plans to emphasize his administration's achievements, potentially influencing global economic and immigration discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

