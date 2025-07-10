Left Menu

Catch Spices: Flavorful Expansion in Nepal

Indian DG Group introduces its Catch spice brand in Nepal, partnering with culinary expert Santosh Shah. The brand, known for purity and taste, aims for widespread adoption in households and kitchens across the country. Initially available in Kathmandu, nationwide expansion is on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:17 IST
Catch Spices: Flavorful Expansion in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian conglomerate DG Group has announced a significant step in its business strategy with the launch of its spice brand, Catch, in the Nepal market. This marks a strategic expansion for the company as it aims to bring its acclaimed products to new audiences across the region.

Catch Spices is renowned for its heritage of purity, taste, and innovation, attributes the group hopes will resonate with consumers in Nepal, according to a statement released by the company. The initiative is bolstered by a collaboration with Santosh Shah, an internationally recognized culinary expert, who serves as the brand ambassador in Nepal.

Sandeep Ghosh, business head of Catch Spices, confirmed the availability of the products in the Kathmandu valley, with plans to expand distribution to other regions. The brand seeks to establish a strong foothold in both domestic kitchens and professional culinary environments.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025