Catch Spices: Flavorful Expansion in Nepal

The Indian conglomerate DG Group has announced a significant step in its business strategy with the launch of its spice brand, Catch, in the Nepal market. This marks a strategic expansion for the company as it aims to bring its acclaimed products to new audiences across the region.

Catch Spices is renowned for its heritage of purity, taste, and innovation, attributes the group hopes will resonate with consumers in Nepal, according to a statement released by the company. The initiative is bolstered by a collaboration with Santosh Shah, an internationally recognized culinary expert, who serves as the brand ambassador in Nepal.

Sandeep Ghosh, business head of Catch Spices, confirmed the availability of the products in the Kathmandu valley, with plans to expand distribution to other regions. The brand seeks to establish a strong foothold in both domestic kitchens and professional culinary environments.