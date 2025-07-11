WHO Member States Begin Implementation of Landmark Pandemic Agreement

In a pivotal step toward strengthening global health security, Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) have convened the inaugural meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) tasked with implementing the newly adopted WHO Pandemic Agreement. Held from 9–10 July 2025, the meeting marked the transition from agreement to action, as countries now embark on formal negotiations and preparations to operationalize key components of the agreement aimed at averting future global health crises.

A Milestone in Global Health Governance

The WHO Pandemic Agreement, adopted during the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 20 May 2025, represents a historic consensus among nations to collaborate more effectively in preventing, preparing for, and responding to future pandemics. The agreement is rooted in the principle that global health threats demand equitable, coordinated, and legally binding responses.

Described by health officials as a “life-saving instrument,” the agreement was hailed for its commitment to solidarity, equity, and scientific cooperation, particularly between high-income and low- and middle-income countries.

“Through the WHO Pandemic Agreement, countries recognized that global collaboration and action, based on equity, are essential for protecting people from future pandemics,” said Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil, co-chair of the IGWG Bureau. “Now, through the IGWG, countries are breathing life into the Agreement.”

Prioritizing Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)

At the heart of the IGWG’s first mandate is the development of an annex on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)—a cornerstone mechanism of the agreement. The PABS system aims to establish a transparent, accountable, and equitable framework for the sharing of pathogen materials and genetic sequence data, essential for early detection of outbreaks, vaccine development, and equitable distribution of medical countermeasures.

This annex is particularly significant in the wake of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, where uneven access to pathogen data and delays in equitable vaccine distribution hampered global response efforts. Once finalized, the annex will be submitted to the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly in 2026 for consideration.

To support this effort, the IGWG will convene a panel of independent experts and explore informal stakeholder briefings ahead of its second meeting, scheduled for 15–19 September 2025.

Laying the Foundations for Implementation

Beyond the PABS annex, the IGWG will also focus on procedural and institutional preparations, including:

Drafting terms of reference for the Coordinating Financial Mechanism, which will oversee financial resources needed for pandemic response and preparedness activities;

Establishing operational protocols for the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP), which will serve as the governing body of the WHO Pandemic Agreement;

Outlining a method of work and timeline for implementation activities leading up to the 2026 Assembly;

Identifying channels for stakeholder engagement, including civil society, academia, and the private sector.

The IGWG also elected co-chairs and vice-chairs to lead the process, ensuring regional representation and leadership continuity.

Renewed Commitment to Global Solidarity

Matthew Harpur of the United Kingdom, who co-chairs the IGWG Bureau alongside Ambassador Nunes, applauded the spirit of unity that marked the meeting.

“Global collaboration is the foundation of an effective response to global threats,” said Harpur. “I am encouraged by the commitment shown by WHO Member States during the first IGWG to work together to protect their citizens, and those of all other countries.”

Health experts and policy leaders around the world have welcomed the launch of the IGWG process as a vital step toward building resilient and responsive health systems. The agreement, and the work of the IGWG, reflects a shared determination to never repeat the devastating human and economic losses witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

The road to implementation will be complex, but the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the establishment of the IGWG signify that the world is moving beyond rhetoric toward systemic reform in global health governance.

With its second meeting set for September and critical deliverables due by 2026, the IGWG is poised to transform international pandemic preparedness into a robust legal framework, shaping how nations cooperate in times of global health emergencies for years to come.