Kumar Mangalam Birla Joins USISPF Board to Boost US-India Economic Relations

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the esteemed Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has assumed a pivotal role in the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) by joining its Board of Directors. This development marks a significant step towards bolstering the economic and strategic relations between the United States and India.

The Aditya Birla Group stands as the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, boasting investments that exceed USD 15 billion across 15 states, primarily in sectors like metals, carbon black, and chemicals. Notably, Novelis, a subsidiary of the group, is the world leader in aluminum recycling and plays a crucial role in rejuvenating the US manufacturing landscape.

One of their landmark ventures is the USD 4.1 billion plan to establish a fully integrated aluminum rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, reflecting the largest industrial investment in the state's history. John Chambers, Chairman of the USISPF, views Birla's inclusion as a catalyst for pioneering new avenues for this bilateral partnership.

