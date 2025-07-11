Bengaluru's Green Leap: BMTC Expands Electric Bus Fleet
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has expanded its fleet with 148 new non-AC electric buses, aiming to enhance public transport and reduce pollution. Operated under a Gross Cost Contract, these buses feature advanced safety, accessibility, and environmental technologies. This initiative aligns with Bengaluru's green transport efforts.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has unveiled the addition of 148 non-AC electric buses to its fleet, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility. These buses, supplied by Tata Motors Ltd, will operate under a 12-year Gross Cost Contract model.
On Friday, State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ceremonially flagged off the first 10 buses in this phase. With this expansion, BMTC now manages 1,436 electric buses across Bengaluru, contributing significantly to the reduction of vehicular pollution and diesel consumption.
The new fleet boasts zero-emission operation and advanced features such as panic buttons for safety, accessibility aids, and energy-efficient systems. Financial assistance for their operation comes under various governmental schemes. Future plans include the induction of over 4,000 additional electric buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa scheme.
