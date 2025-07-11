Left Menu

Revving Up: The Resilient Growth of Used Car Sales

The used car sales volume is projected to grow by 8-10% in the 2025-26 fiscal, spurred by digital adoption and better financial access. Despite high operational costs, strong revenue growth may lead to breakeven. Organised players remain resilient, supported by significant equity fundraising.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
According to a recent Crisil Ratings report, the used car market is poised for significant growth. Sales volumes are expected to increase by 8-10% in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The boost in sales is attributed to increasing digital adoption and improved access to financial resources, with projections suggesting the market could reach six million units by the end of the fiscal year.

The used car sector has seen a substantial shift, with the sales ratio of used-to-new vehicles jumping to 1.4 over the past five years, reflecting a burgeoning market value now estimated at Rs 4 lakh crore.

