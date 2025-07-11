Revving Up: The Resilient Growth of Used Car Sales

According to a recent Crisil Ratings report, the used car market is poised for significant growth. Sales volumes are expected to increase by 8-10% in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The boost in sales is attributed to increasing digital adoption and improved access to financial resources, with projections suggesting the market could reach six million units by the end of the fiscal year.

The used car sector has seen a substantial shift, with the sales ratio of used-to-new vehicles jumping to 1.4 over the past five years, reflecting a burgeoning market value now estimated at Rs 4 lakh crore.