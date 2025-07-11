Revving Up: The Resilient Growth of Used Car Sales
The used car sales volume is projected to grow by 8-10% in the 2025-26 fiscal, spurred by digital adoption and better financial access. Despite high operational costs, strong revenue growth may lead to breakeven. Organised players remain resilient, supported by significant equity fundraising.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
According to a recent Crisil Ratings report, the used car market is poised for significant growth. Sales volumes are expected to increase by 8-10% in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The boost in sales is attributed to increasing digital adoption and improved access to financial resources, with projections suggesting the market could reach six million units by the end of the fiscal year.
The used car sector has seen a substantial shift, with the sales ratio of used-to-new vehicles jumping to 1.4 over the past five years, reflecting a burgeoning market value now estimated at Rs 4 lakh crore.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Filatex Fashions: Textile and Mining Ventures Propel Revenue Growth
Unseasonal rains, brief summer hit Dabur's revenue growth in June quarter
PC Jeweller clocks 80 pc revenue growth in Q1, to be debt free in FY26
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges
TCS Sees Tepid Revenue Growth Amid Global Challenges