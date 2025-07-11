Left Menu

UK Tariff-Free Boost: A Stitch in Time for Sri Lankan Garment Exports

The UK has announced tariff-free entry for Sri Lankan garments, providing a boost amid the US's 30% tariff imposition. This development is expected to benefit both the Sri Lankan garment sector and UK consumers. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continues to negotiate with the US for a more favorable trade agreement.

  • Sri Lanka

The garment industry of Sri Lanka received a significant boost as the United Kingdom announced tariff-free access for clothing imports from the island nation. This decision is anticipated to enhance trade between the two countries, offering benefits to both Sri Lankan manufacturers and British consumers.

In contrast, the United States has imposed a 30% tariff on Sri Lankan imports, a move that has raised concerns about potential job losses. The largest trade chamber in Sri Lanka has highlighted the potential risks and is urging further negotiations with the US to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.

The Sri Lankan government remains committed to engaging with the US to find a mutually beneficial resolution. With the new tariffs set to commence on August 1, efforts are underway to gather input from stakeholders and assess possible strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

