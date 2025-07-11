UK Tariff-Free Boost: A Stitch in Time for Sri Lankan Garment Exports

The garment industry of Sri Lanka received a significant boost as the United Kingdom announced tariff-free access for clothing imports from the island nation. This decision is anticipated to enhance trade between the two countries, offering benefits to both Sri Lankan manufacturers and British consumers.

In contrast, the United States has imposed a 30% tariff on Sri Lankan imports, a move that has raised concerns about potential job losses. The largest trade chamber in Sri Lanka has highlighted the potential risks and is urging further negotiations with the US to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.

The Sri Lankan government remains committed to engaging with the US to find a mutually beneficial resolution. With the new tariffs set to commence on August 1, efforts are underway to gather input from stakeholders and assess possible strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)