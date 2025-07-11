Gurugram Housing Market: A Surge in Demand Amidst Stability
The Gurugram housing market sees robust demand from both end-users and investors, dismissing fears of a bubble or speculation, as per Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal. With moderate growth in prices expected, the market remains strong, driven by local and NRI investors alongside office connectivity benefits.
The Gurugram housing market is experiencing significant demand from both end-users and investors, with no signs of speculation or an impending bubble, stated Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, on Friday.
Aggarwal emphasized that there isn't a bubble in the market, countering fears and ruling out any crash in property prices. He highlighted the moderate pace of growth in housing prices at 8-10% annually, noting a 100% increase since 2020.
Demand is primarily driven by end-users and investors, including NRIs seeking rental income and capital appreciation. The city's status as a major office hub for multinational companies contributes to the residential demand, alongside the attraction for Delhi residents seeking better lifestyles.
