Gurugram Housing Market: A Surge in Demand Amidst Stability

The Gurugram housing market is experiencing significant demand from both end-users and investors, with no signs of speculation or an impending bubble, stated Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, on Friday.

Aggarwal emphasized that there isn't a bubble in the market, countering fears and ruling out any crash in property prices. He highlighted the moderate pace of growth in housing prices at 8-10% annually, noting a 100% increase since 2020.

Demand is primarily driven by end-users and investors, including NRIs seeking rental income and capital appreciation. The city's status as a major office hub for multinational companies contributes to the residential demand, alongside the attraction for Delhi residents seeking better lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)