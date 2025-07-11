Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Exports Face Regulatory Storm

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India urges a review of a CDSCO circular mandating online submission of COPP applications. This change could disrupt India's pharmaceutical exports to RoW markets. The Council calls for a delay and stakeholder consultations to balance quality standards with trade facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:30 IST
Pharmaceutical Exports Face Regulatory Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India has raised concerns over the CDSCO's latest directive mandating exclusive online submission of Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) applications via the ONDLS portal.

The council acknowledges the benefits of digital integration but warns that an abrupt shift could significantly disrupt India's pharmaceutical exports, notably to Rest of World (RoW) markets, which currently make up 45% of total exports.

Pharmexcil DG K Raja Bhanu highlighted the compounded regulatory challenges exporters face and urged the immediate postponement of the new policy while recommending stakeholder consultations to ensure a balanced approach between quality and trade facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025