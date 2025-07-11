Former Bank Chair Abul Barkat Arrested in Massive Fraud Case

In a major development, Abul Barkat, a prominent economist and former chairperson of Janata Bank, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a significant fraud case, as reported by media sources on Friday.

Barkat was apprehended late Thursday night by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch from Dhanmondi, according to DB Joint Commissioner Nasirul Islam. He faces charges of approving fraudulent loans, valued at approximately USD 24.4 million, alongside former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman and others.

The Anti-Corruption Commission contends the misconduct involved the clandestine sanctioning of loans to 22 companies under the garment conglomerate AnonTex Group. This development comes amid an evolving political landscape in Bangladesh following student-led protests and the interim government's legal actions against several officials of the previous administration.

