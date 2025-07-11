Miro Secures Strategic Equity Funding to Expand Sustainable Forestry Reach

Miro Forestry & Timber Products (“Miro”), a leading West Africa-based sustainable forestry and plywood manufacturing company, has successfully closed a significant equity capital raise to support its growth trajectory, operational expansion, and impact-driven development goals. The capital raise, accomplished under challenging global market conditions, underscores strong investor confidence in Miro’s vertically integrated, sustainability-focused business model.

Verdant IMAP, a corporate finance advisory firm specializing in emerging markets, acted as the sole financial adviser for the transaction, further cementing its credentials in the agro-industrial and impact investment space across Africa.

Strategic Backing from Lagata and Long-Term Investors

The equity round was led by Lagata, an active investment firm specializing in sub-Saharan African markets, with a strong track record in the forestry sector, especially in West Africa. With this transaction, Lagata becomes Miro’s largest shareholder, bringing more than just capital — offering strategic insight, market knowledge, and governance support to help guide Miro through its next phase of expansion.

“We are proud to welcome Lagata as our new principal shareholder. Their experience in forestry and deep understanding of African markets make them a natural partner for the next phase of Miro’s growth,” said Berend Jan Kingma, CEO of Miro.

Lagata’s involvement is complemented by the continued participation of five existing shareholders, reaffirming their long-standing belief in Miro’s business case and impact promise. These shareholders include:

Agwa Partners

British International Investment (BII)

Finnfund

FMO (Dutch entrepreneurial development bank)

Mirova (impact investment affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers)

This blend of commercial and development-focused investors reflects a shared commitment to sustainable forestry practices, job creation, and long-term value creation across West Africa.

Use of Funds: Scaling Impact and Operational Capacity

The proceeds from this equity round will be deployed to support:

Ongoing operations

Working capital needs

Expansion of planting and reforestation activities

The funding aligns directly with Miro’s business plan, which focuses on increasing its certified forestry footprint and deepening vertical integration from planting to advanced plywood processing.

Meeting Global Demand for Ethical, Resilient Materials

Despite macroeconomic challenges, including a prolonged dip in global plywood prices and economic pressures impacting commodity markets, Miro has continued to experience strong demand for its ethically sourced, certified wood products.

Miro’s vertically integrated model — which includes sustainable forest plantations, community engagement, job creation, and advanced manufacturing — provides global buyers with secure access to reliable, responsibly produced timber products. This model also contributes to rural livelihoods and economic resilience in its areas of operation.

“With this investment, we’re well positioned to strengthen our global reach and deepen our impact across the region,” added Kingma.

Verdant IMAP: Driving Capital Solutions in Agro-Industry

Verdant IMAP’s role in this transaction showcases its capability to structure complex financial solutions, especially in high-impact, high-potential sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and manufacturing.

This marks:

Verdant IMAP’s sixth transaction in the agro-industrial sector over the past two years

Fifth major transaction in West Africa in the past four years

The firm’s reputation for facilitating deals involving development finance institutions (DFIs) and private investors further underscores its expertise in delivering transformational capital strategies for businesses operating at the intersection of profitability and sustainability.

A Boost for Sustainable Forestry and Regional Growth

The successful equity raise is a powerful signal of investor alignment with Miro’s long-term vision — to drive commercial forestry practices that regenerate land, uplift communities, and provide high-quality, environmentally responsible wood products to global markets.

Miro’s operations also contribute directly to climate resilience, biodiversity preservation, and low-carbon development, making the company a key player in the African sustainable forestry space.

As global industries seek resilient, traceable, and sustainable raw materials, Miro’s expansion positions it at the forefront of the responsible timber supply chain, especially from emerging market producers.

Looking Ahead

With new capital in hand and a reinforced shareholder base, Miro is well-positioned to:

Expand its plantation footprint across West Africa

Enhance production capacity

Strengthen ESG performance and global partnerships

This funding milestone paves the way for deeper market penetration, stronger value chains, and elevated environmental and social impact.