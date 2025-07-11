Left Menu

Train Traffic Disruptions: Goods Train Derails at Monkey Hill

A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill on the Mumbai-Pune route, impacting railway traffic for two hours. The incident occurred around 4 pm, with no injuries reported. The derailed brake van was re-railed by 5:20 pm, and train services resumed by 6 pm, with some long-distance trains rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill in the mountainous Bhor ghat section on the busy Mumbai-Pune railway route on Friday afternoon. The incident, which took place around 4 pm, caused significant disruption to railway traffic for about two hours. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila.

The brake van of the goods train came off the tracks near the halt station in the Bhor ghat stretch. It took more than an hour to re-rail the affected brake van, and normal traffic resumed around 6 pm after the van was back on track by 5:20 pm. The Mumbai-Pune route, which features three tracks in the ghat section, was temporarily impacted. Traffic on both the down and middle lines was affected, delaying trains including the CSMT-Chennai Express and Jodhpur-Hadapsar Superfast Express, although these were later rerouted.

Railway authorities clarified that suburban train services in Mumbai were not impacted. However, six long-distance trains were rescheduled. The train was traveling from Mithapur in Rajasthan to Saswad in Pune district along the middle line, Nila noted. The Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager informed via social media that steps were taken to mitigate delays as much as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

