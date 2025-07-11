Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: US and Turkish Nationals Saved from Rough Seas Near Great Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Command, alongside the Indian Coast Guard, rescued two foreign nationals from a drifting yacht near Great Nicobar Island. The yacht, caught in severe sea conditions, experienced engine and sail failures. A challenging operation led to the safe recovery of the individuals and the yacht.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:12 IST
Dramatic Rescue: US and Turkish Nationals Saved from Rough Seas Near Great Nicobar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Command teamed up with the Indian Coast Guard to execute a dramatic rescue of two foreign nationals trapped on a floundering yacht near Great Nicobar Island. The vessel, a US-registered sailing yacht, became adrift due to engine and sail failure amid treacherous sea conditions.

The foreign nationals, a 65-year-old American and a 70-year-old Turk, were aboard the yacht 'Sea Angel' when they sent a distress call. On July 9, the yacht faced catastrophic sail and engine failures roughly 50 nautical miles south of Indira Point, prompting an SOS to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Port Blair.

Despite the formidable weather, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajveer launched a high-stakes rescue operation, reaching the stranded sailors just before nightfall. The pair were safely evacuated, provided medical care, and their disabled yacht was secured for towing, completing the operation by July 11 morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025