Dramatic Rescue: US and Turkish Nationals Saved from Rough Seas Near Great Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Command teamed up with the Indian Coast Guard to execute a dramatic rescue of two foreign nationals trapped on a floundering yacht near Great Nicobar Island. The vessel, a US-registered sailing yacht, became adrift due to engine and sail failure amid treacherous sea conditions.

The foreign nationals, a 65-year-old American and a 70-year-old Turk, were aboard the yacht 'Sea Angel' when they sent a distress call. On July 9, the yacht faced catastrophic sail and engine failures roughly 50 nautical miles south of Indira Point, prompting an SOS to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Port Blair.

Despite the formidable weather, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajveer launched a high-stakes rescue operation, reaching the stranded sailors just before nightfall. The pair were safely evacuated, provided medical care, and their disabled yacht was secured for towing, completing the operation by July 11 morning.

