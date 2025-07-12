Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the devastating Air India crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, in Ahmedabad on June 12. Key findings include the completion of wreckage site activities and the quarantine of crucial components for further examination.

  • Country:
  • India

The report details that both engines have been recovered and are stored securely at a nearby hangar for examination. Important components that require further analysis have been meticulously identified and isolated to aid the investigation process.

The tragedy involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, marking the first fatal crash and hull loss for this aircraft model. The civil aviation ministry previously issued a status report on June 26, underscoring the significance of this incident within the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

