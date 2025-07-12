Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the devastating Air India crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, in Ahmedabad on June 12. Key findings include the completion of wreckage site activities and the quarantine of crucial components for further examination.
- Country:
- India
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued an initial report on the fatal Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, claiming 260 lives. The report highlights the completion of wreckage analysis activities, including advanced drone documentation, and the safeguarding of important debris for detailed investigation.
The report details that both engines have been recovered and are stored securely at a nearby hangar for examination. Important components that require further analysis have been meticulously identified and isolated to aid the investigation process.
The tragedy involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, marking the first fatal crash and hull loss for this aircraft model. The civil aviation ministry previously issued a status report on June 26, underscoring the significance of this incident within the aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
High Court Orders Investigation Report in Law College Gang Rape Case
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
At this stage of probe, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 plane operators: AAIB.