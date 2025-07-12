Left Menu

Fuel Switches: The Hidden Trigger Behind Ahmedabad Crash

A preliminary report on the Air India crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad reveals that the plane's fuel switches abruptly shifted, potentially causing the disaster. The Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has not yet recommended any actions to Boeing or GE, as investigations continue.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:11 IST
A preliminary report released by Indian aviation accident investigators has shed light on the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which tragically claimed 260 lives last month. The report reveals a critical finding: the aircraft's engine fuel switches moved from 'run' to 'cutoff' within mere seconds of one another.

Despite this alarming discovery, the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, an entity under the civil aviation ministry, has yet to issue any recommended actions for operators and manufacturers of the Boeing 787-8 or GE GEnx-1B engines.

As the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities are thoroughly examining the circumstances surrounding the accident to prevent future tragedies.

