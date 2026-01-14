Tragedy on Tracks: Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand

In a tragic turn of events, a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, sparking a fiery derailment that claimed at least 22 lives and injured 64 others on Wednesday.

The accident involved part of an ambitious high-speed rail project designed to connect China with Southeast Asia, highlighting significant concerns regarding the region's infrastructure safety standards.

Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan confirmed the presence of 195 passengers on board and has initiated an investigation into the cause, as past infrastructure failures raise questions about the project's ongoing execution and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)