Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: AAIB's Initial Report on Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. All 260 aboard, including ground casualties, died. Key details include engine issues at take off, fuel checks, and ongoing investigations, with no immediate recommendations for operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 04:13 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: AAIB's Initial Report on Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued its preliminary findings on the tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. Flight AI 171, on route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, resulted in 260 fatalities, inclusive of ground casualties.

The AAIB's report unveils that 230 passengers along with 12 crew members were onboard. Notably, the aircraft carried over 54,200 kilograms of fuel with its takeoff weight within limits and without any dangerous goods. Initial indications reveal a critical switch-off of engine fuel controls moments after take-off, followed by unanswered distress calls before the aircraft crashed.

Rescue teams have conducted comprehensive wreckage site analysis. While fuel integrity checks came back satisfactory, both engines are under quarantine for further inspection. As investigations progress, the AAIB has withheld making any recommendations for Boeing 787-8 and GE GEnx-1B operators, pending the collection of additional data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025