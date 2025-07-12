Tragedy in the Skies: AAIB's Initial Report on Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued its preliminary findings on the tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. Flight AI 171, on route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, resulted in 260 fatalities, inclusive of ground casualties.

The AAIB's report unveils that 230 passengers along with 12 crew members were onboard. Notably, the aircraft carried over 54,200 kilograms of fuel with its takeoff weight within limits and without any dangerous goods. Initial indications reveal a critical switch-off of engine fuel controls moments after take-off, followed by unanswered distress calls before the aircraft crashed.

Rescue teams have conducted comprehensive wreckage site analysis. While fuel integrity checks came back satisfactory, both engines are under quarantine for further inspection. As investigations progress, the AAIB has withheld making any recommendations for Boeing 787-8 and GE GEnx-1B operators, pending the collection of additional data.

(With inputs from agencies.)