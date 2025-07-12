Tragedy in Ahmedabad: The Fatal Air India 787 Crash

A devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad on June 12 resulted in the deaths of 260 people, including 241 onboard. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, as revealed in a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The initial findings suggest that the plane's fuel control switches were toggled off and on, though no recommended actions are directed at Boeing 787 operators at this stage. Despite ample experiences from the crew, the tragedy unfolded within seconds, casting a shadow over aviation safety protocols.

AAIB's thorough investigation process, including fuel tests and witness statements, continues as stakeholders like Air India and Boeing pledge cooperation. The probe aims to shed light on the cause of one of India's deadliest plane crashes in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)