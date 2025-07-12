Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

A preliminary investigation into the recent Air India crash points to engine fuel switches being accidentally turned off, causing momentary confusion in the cockpit. This report brings to light the actions of the pilots flying the Boeing 787.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, aged 56, held a valid airline transport pilot's license and had amassed 15,638 flying hours, with substantial experience on the Boeing 787. Known as a 'gentleman,' according to peers, Sabharwal assured his family he would contact them upon safely landing in London, a promise that could not be fulfilled.

First Officer Clive Kunder, 32, possessed a commercial pilot license and had been with Air India since 2017. Kunder had accrued 3,403 flying hours, including 1,128 as a co-pilot on the Boeing 787. Passionate about flying since youth, Kunder is remembered for his dedication to aviation by those who knew him.

(With inputs from agencies.)