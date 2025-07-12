Left Menu

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

A preliminary report on a deadly Air India crash highlights cockpit confusion caused by engine fuel switches briefly being turned off. The report focuses on pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, detailing their extensive flying experiences and licenses. Insights into their personal and professional backgrounds are provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 05:44 IST
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary investigation into the recent Air India crash points to engine fuel switches being accidentally turned off, causing momentary confusion in the cockpit. This report brings to light the actions of the pilots flying the Boeing 787.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, aged 56, held a valid airline transport pilot's license and had amassed 15,638 flying hours, with substantial experience on the Boeing 787. Known as a 'gentleman,' according to peers, Sabharwal assured his family he would contact them upon safely landing in London, a promise that could not be fulfilled.

First Officer Clive Kunder, 32, possessed a commercial pilot license and had been with Air India since 2017. Kunder had accrued 3,403 flying hours, including 1,128 as a co-pilot on the Boeing 787. Passionate about flying since youth, Kunder is remembered for his dedication to aviation by those who knew him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025