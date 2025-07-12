Critical Fuel Control Malfunction in Air India Crash
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report reveals that a fuel control malfunction led to the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane shortly after take-off, resulting in 260 fatalities. The incident stemmed from fuel switches being cut off, preventing engine deceleration from being arrested.
In a tragic turn, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed after experiencing a critical fuel control malfunction, according to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The incident resulted in the loss of 260 lives, of which 241 were on board.
The preliminary findings suggested that shortly after lift-off, fuel control switches transitioned to a 'cutoff' position, causing the engines to decelerate inexorably. Despite later being switched back to 'run', Engine 2 could not recover fully, leading to a loss in altitude and the eventual crash.
The AAIB noted a significant issue with fuel control switches, drawing parallels to a 2018 FAA bulletin warning about potential disengagement issues. Although Air India did not deem inspections mandatory, this oversight might have contributed to the tragedy, prompting renewed focus on maintenance procedures.
