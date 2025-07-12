Left Menu

Tragic Takeoff: The Crash of Air India Flight 171

An Air India Boeing 787-8 tragically crashed in Ahmedabad seconds after takeoff, killing 260 people. The preliminary investigation reveals that switches feeding fuel to the engines were cut off, leading to pilot confusion. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report recommends no immediate action for Boeing 787 operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 06:49 IST
Tragic Takeoff: The Crash of Air India Flight 171
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight tragically crashed just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, according to a preliminary investigation report. The report reveals that fuel supply switches to the plane's engines were mysteriously cut off, leading to confusion in the cockpit. One pilot reportedly questioned the other about the shutdown, receiving a denial in response.

The crash on June 12 was the first fatal disaster involving a Boeing 787, leading to the loss of 260 lives. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a report on Saturday, offering initial insights but recommending no immediate action for operators of Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The report indicated that fuel samples from tanks and bowsers met standards, and the wreckage has been secured for further examination. Statements from witnesses and the lone surviving passenger are being gathered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025