Tragic Takeoff: The Crash of Air India Flight 171

An Air India flight tragically crashed just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, according to a preliminary investigation report. The report reveals that fuel supply switches to the plane's engines were mysteriously cut off, leading to confusion in the cockpit. One pilot reportedly questioned the other about the shutdown, receiving a denial in response.

The crash on June 12 was the first fatal disaster involving a Boeing 787, leading to the loss of 260 lives. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a report on Saturday, offering initial insights but recommending no immediate action for operators of Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The report indicated that fuel samples from tanks and bowsers met standards, and the wreckage has been secured for further examination. Statements from witnesses and the lone surviving passenger are being gathered as part of the ongoing investigation.

