Boeing Settles with Canadian Family Affected by 2019 Ethiopian Crash
Boeing has reached a confidential settlement with Paul Njoroge, whose family perished in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash of a 737 MAX. This marks another settlement among many following the crashes of 2018-19 that killed 346. Boeing has settled most related lawsuits, avoiding further legal scrutiny.
Boeing has settled a lawsuit with Paul Njoroge, a Canadian man whose family died in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, according to his lawyer. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Carolyne, Njoroge's wife, three children, and his mother-in-law all died in the crash. The trial was set to begin on Monday in Chicago, marking what could have been the first court case against the U.S. planemaker stemming from the fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, which claimed 346 lives in total.
The planemaker, which previously settled a similar case in April, avoided commenting on this recent settlement. Boeing has resolved over 90% of lawsuits related to the accidents, involving compensation of billions. A plea deal to avoid a felony designation has also been struck, despite objections from victims' relatives.
