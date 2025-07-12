Safety First: Strict Height Regulations Near Noida Airport
Construction and tree planting within a 20 km radius of the Noida International Airport require explicit 'Height Clearance' or 'No Objection Certificate' from the Airport Authority of India. These measures are crucial to ensure safe flight operations. Non-compliance may lead to legal actions including demolition and penalties.
Noida International Airport has implemented strict height restrictions within a 20 km radius of the airport, requiring a 'Height Clearance' or 'No Objection Certificate' from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for any construction or tree planting.
An advisory issued on Friday underscores the necessity of these regulations to protect flight operations and navigation systems, with Noida airport's COO emphasizing the importance of adherence as the airport nears commissioning.
$Violating these rules poses risks to air safety, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation rules empower authorities to take legal action, including demolition and penalties, against unauthorized developments.
