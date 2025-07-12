Fuel Switch Misstep: AAIB's Probe into Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report focusing on the role of fuel switches in the recent Air India crash of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The report sheds light on a crucial mix-up involving the fuel control switches, creating confusion among the flight's two pilots. These switches play a vital role in regulating the fuel flow into an aircraft's engines and are integral to starting and shutting down the engines.

According to aviation experts, the fuel switches have been designed with an inherent safety mechanism to prevent accidental changes. Operated under the thrust levers and protected by brackets, the switches require deliberate actions for activation or deactivation. During the flight, the switches were set to 'CUT OFF' briefly before being restored, which occurred within a second's gap.

Sources reveal that such an error could have stemmed from a misunderstanding during a critical stage of takeoff. With the fuel switches inadvertently adjusted, there was a delay in recognizing the situation, leading to a failure to retract the landing gear promptly. As the investigation continues, the incident underscores the critical nature of precise communication and procedure adherence among cockpit crew.

