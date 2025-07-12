Unraveling the Mystery: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash reveals the fuel supply to both engines was cut off, leading to the accident. However, conclusions cannot be drawn from this initial report, as further investigation is required to determine the crash's cause.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released an initial report on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that occurred on June 12. However, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol cautions that it is too early to draw any final conclusions from the report.
The report details that within a second of each other, the fuel supply to both engines was cut off, sparking immediate chaos in the cockpit and causing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to crash shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in the loss of 241 lives, with only one survivor from onboard and 19 fatalities on the ground.
Despite these findings, Mohol emphasizes the need for further investigation. 'The report is preliminary, and we cannot form conclusions based on it alone,' stated Mohol. The AAIB plans to conduct a more thorough investigation without external interference to uncover the accident's full causes.
At this stage of probe, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 plane operators: AAIB.