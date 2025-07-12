Metro Railway Kolkata: Hour-Long Disruption Due to Track Accident

An unexpected disruption occurred on Saturday along Kolkata's Metro Railway when a man accidentally fell onto the tracks at Central Station. This incident took place at around 11:50 am.

In response, Metro Railway officials promptly halted services on the 'Blue Line' between Kabi Subhas (New Garia)-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park, creating a partial shutdown that lasted from 11:50 am to 12:50 pm.

A Metro Railway spokesperson confirmed that power supply to the third rail was cut off to ensure safe rescue operations. Services resumed by 12:50 pm, restoring normal operations across the full Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash stretch.

