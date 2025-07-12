Left Menu

Metro Railway Kolkata: Hour-Long Disruption Due to Track Accident

A man accidentally fell onto the tracks at Central Station, causing an hour-long service disruption on Kolkata's Metro Railway. The incident occurred at 11:50 am, leading to a temporary shutdown to facilitate rescue efforts. Services along the Blue Line resumed by 12:50 pm after swift intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:27 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata: Hour-Long Disruption Due to Track Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected disruption occurred on Saturday along Kolkata's Metro Railway when a man accidentally fell onto the tracks at Central Station. This incident took place at around 11:50 am.

In response, Metro Railway officials promptly halted services on the 'Blue Line' between Kabi Subhas (New Garia)-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park, creating a partial shutdown that lasted from 11:50 am to 12:50 pm.

A Metro Railway spokesperson confirmed that power supply to the third rail was cut off to ensure safe rescue operations. Services resumed by 12:50 pm, restoring normal operations across the full Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash stretch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025