Mystery Behind Air India's Fuel Switch Anomaly

A recent Air India aircraft crash near Ahmedabad has raised questions about the mechanical reliability and safety protocols in place. Experts suggest that the fuel switch positions changed soon after takeoff, possibly leading to the tragic incident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report highlights the unexpected change in fuel switch positions, with switches of Engine 1 and 2 being cut off within a second's gap. This has sparked theories around mechanical faults, power supply issues, or possible human error.

Further investigations are underway to decipher the exact cause of the anomaly, with experts analyzing whether a software glitch or manual intervention contributed to the change. As reports unfold, clarity is expected to emerge regarding the reasons behind this aviation enigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)